Rockford Police are looking for two suspects responsible for an armed robbery to Pueblo Meats & Produce around 8:30 a.m.

Investigators say two men held two employees at gun point and demanded money.

During the robbery, police say one of the gunman struck one of the employees in the head with the gun.

The employee was transported to a local hospital with a laceration to the head.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will bring you updates as soon as they become available.