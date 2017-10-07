Rockford Fire officials say driver experienced medical event leading to accident in Rockford

The Rockford Fire Department says two cars slid almost a full city block after an accident on S. Rockford Ave.

According to officials on the scene, this happened around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. They say a 57-year-old driver of a Jeep experienced a medical issue, leading to it rear ending a PT Cruiser driven by a 21-year-old. According to officials, the force of the accident sent both cars sliding nearly a full city block, with the Jeep ending up on a front yard.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.