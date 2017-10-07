Attempted homicide in Janesville

Janesville police are looking for a woman who tried to run someone over with her car.

The incident happened at about 3 o'clock this afternoon on the 4000 block of Whitney Street. Arielle L Landing is accused of hitting someone with her car and fleeing the scene. Janesville Police are still searching for Landing.

Landing is described at 5 feet 4 inches tall, about 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She is 28 years old. She's wanted on charges for attempted homicide and hit and run causing injury.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Janesville Police at (608)-757-2244 or Janseville Area Crimestoppers at (608)-756-3636.





