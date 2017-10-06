Friday Night Football - Week 7 Scores & Highlights

The region's six-week stretch of perfect weather for high school football came to an end in Week 7, but our area athletes delivered another exciting night of Friday Night Football, setting the stage for two more regular season games before the playoffs kick off.

Here are Week 7 scores, organized by conference:

NIC-10

Hononegah 29, Auburn 6

Harlem 34, Belvidere 13

Boylan 46, Freeport 7

Belvidere North 41, Guilford 28

East 30, Jefferson 19

Big Northern

Dixon 46, Genoa-Kingston 14

North Boone 45, Harvard 7

Lutheran 14, Oregon 7

Byron 59, Mendota 7

Rockford Christian 54, Winnebago 0

Stillman Valley 38, Rock Falls 24

NUIC

Dakota 47, Amboy-LaMoille 6

Aquin 40, River Ridge 20

Lena-Winslow 54, Mooseheart 7

Milledgeville 26, Ashton-Franklin Center 0

Forreston 48, Galena 7

West Carroll 26, Eastland-Pearl City 7

Stockton 49, Polo 21

Northeastern Athletic

Missouri Military Academy 48, Sacred Heart 6

Big 12

Sterling 41, Rochelle 6

DeKalb 42, Ottawa 0

Sycamore 7, Yorkville 3

8-Man

Christian Life 30, Alden-Hebron 14