Friday Night Football - Week 7 Scores & Highlights

The region's six-week stretch of perfect weather for high school football came to an end in Week 7, but our area athletes delivered another exciting night of Friday Night Football, setting the stage for two more regular season games before the playoffs kick off.
Here are Week 7 scores, organized by conference:
NIC-10
Hononegah 29, Auburn 6
Harlem 34, Belvidere 13
Boylan 46, Freeport 7
Belvidere North 41, Guilford 28
East 30, Jefferson 19
Big Northern
Dixon 46, Genoa-Kingston 14
North Boone 45, Harvard 7
Lutheran 14, Oregon 7
Byron 59, Mendota 7
Rockford Christian 54, Winnebago 0
Stillman Valley 38, Rock Falls 24
NUIC
Dakota 47, Amboy-LaMoille 6
Aquin 40, River Ridge 20
Lena-Winslow 54, Mooseheart 7
Milledgeville 26, Ashton-Franklin Center 0
Forreston 48, Galena 7
West Carroll 26, Eastland-Pearl City 7
Stockton 49, Polo 21
Northeastern Athletic
Missouri Military Academy 48, Sacred Heart 6
Big 12
Sterling 41, Rochelle 6
DeKalb 42, Ottawa 0
Sycamore 7, Yorkville 3
8-Man
Christian Life 30, Alden-Hebron 14
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.