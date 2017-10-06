Soggy Saturday follows a damp Friday

While it hasn't been adding up quickly, beneficial rainfall will stay in the area for the start of the weekend. Like Friday, on and off rainfall should be expected throughout the day on Saturday. Most of the rainfall will stay as light to drizzly rain showers, but a few scattered thunderstorms are possible.

The storms look to pop up late in the afternoon as a cold front slides through the Stateline. Severe weather isn't in the forecast, but lightning would be a threat. A few quick downpours would join in with the thunderstorm activity.

When all is said and done by Saturday night, many spots should see totals at 1/2" or more between Friday and Saturday. If you want to see when rain is close to your neighborhood, check out our Interactive Radar by clicking here.

In addition to the rain, strong south winds will gust up to 35 mph throughout the afternoon. Calmer and dry weather helps round out the weekend on Sunday.