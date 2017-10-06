UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in Rockford identified

UPDATE: The Winnebago County Coroner has identified the pedestrian killed in last night's accident as 36-year-old Elizabeth Scharnweber of Machesney Park.
According to the coroner's office, Scharnweber had been walking near Riverside and Latham when she was struck by a vehicle. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
This death is under investigation by the Rockford Police Department.
A pedestrian is hit and killed by a car in Rockford.
The Winnebago County Coroner confirms a person has died. The pedestrian was hit near Latham St. and W. Riverside Blvd.
Rockford Police confirmed someone was hit by a car but did not provide any further information about the incident.
This story is developing and 13 WREX will continue to bring you details as they become available.
