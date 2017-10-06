Cherry Valley Elementary students on the hunt for time capsules

Cherry Valley Elementary students are on a mission that will take them back in time.

They're looking for time capsules buried on campus.



The school's eighth grade class of 1964 hid one. The library has records one was buried that year along with a tree planting.



There's also word another time capsule from the 1930s is somewhere out there.



"We're thinking it's underneath the school because we've been looking around and haven't found it yet," said Zakary Vaughan, a student at the school.



"If anybody knows anything about time capsules at Cherry Valley, it's important that we dig them up now and take them to the new school," said Barbara Burgoyne, a teacher helping the students find the capsules.

The clock is ticking.



Cherry Valley, along with White Swan and Thompson Elementary Schools, are being consolidated into a new school being built for the 2018-2019 school year.