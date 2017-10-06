Congresswoman tours manufacturers, touts their successes on visit

Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth stopped in Rockford Friday as part of National Manufacturing Day.

Duckworth toured United Technologies Corporation and touched on the importance of manufacturing in our area.

She spoke at the Chicago Rockford International Airport and said the manufacturing companies in our area are state of the art

"There's some exciting work that's being done here, especially in the aerospace industry," said Duckworth. "People often don't realize how much innovation is going on right here in Rockford with companies."

Like UTC and AAR that are heavily investing in future technologies when it comes to aerospace.

National Manufacturing Day first started in 2012.