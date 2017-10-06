Keeping tabs on people at-risk of wandering off

A new partnership int he area hopes to keep better tabs on people who are at-risk for wandering off.
Roscoe Police and Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department joined the MedicAlert Foundation. The groups can enroll residents and their caregivers into a free program that gives them a medical ID bracelet and free 24/7 emergency support services.
MedicAlert statistics show six in 10 adults who suffer from dementia or varying forms of autism wander away from home.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.