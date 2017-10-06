Keeping tabs on people at-risk of wandering off - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Keeping tabs on people at-risk of wandering off

ROSCOE (WREX) -

A new partnership int he area hopes to keep better tabs on people who are at-risk for wandering off.

Roscoe Police and Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department joined the MedicAlert Foundation. The groups can enroll residents and their caregivers into a free program that gives them a medical ID bracelet and free 24/7 emergency support services.

MedicAlert statistics show six in 10 adults who suffer from dementia or varying forms of autism wander away from home.

