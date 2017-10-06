New officers sworn-in to Rockford Police Department

Rockford Police have more officers on the force.

The swearing-in ceremony was Friday at the District 1 headquarters. Three officers were promoted to detectives.

Two new officers joined the force. The chief says these hires come at a good time and the new officers agree.

"It's an exciting time here in Rockford with the new chief and the sheriff and the good collaboration," said Daniel Kutz, one of the new officers.

Board of Fire and Police Commissioner, Henrietta Dotson-Williams, was also recognized for her service at the ceremony.