Police respond to shots fired call, find suspect hiding inside Rockford business

It was a chaotic scene on Charles Street Friday afternoon after police say a suspect tried to hide inside a local advertising agency.

Rockford Police say officers were called out to 2300 block of Charles on a report of gunfire around noon Friday.

Police say a suspect ran inside Colin Kurtis, a local advertising company. Employees there say the suspect ran inside one of their doors that was not locked.

A police k-9 unit located a gun in a bush right outside the door of the building and officers later apprehended the suspect.

The whole situation left employees working inside on edge.

"I could hear him breathing heavy and he was just standing outside my office," says Deb Tucker, Creative Director at Colin Kurtis. "I realized that he has been running - so I just kind of froze"

Police say no one was injured during the incident. Officers are still looking for other suspects involved and say this case is still under investigation.

Just last month, Rockford Police announced shots fired calls were up 8 percent, while all other crime numbers trended down.