McDonald's to start testing a vegan burger

McDonald's is testing a new meatless, vegan option, the "McVegan" burger, but there is a catch.

Diners wanting to try this new sandwich will have to travel overseas to try it, at least for now.

The soy-based patty with all the vegan fixings is only available at one McDonald's location in Tampere, Finland for a limited time.

But if American consumer interest comes into play, word of the McVegan is getting some positive vibes over social media.

The burgers will be on sale in Finland October 4 through November 21.

A representative for McDonald's did confirm to The TODAY Show over email that the McVegan is limited to McDonald's Finland and there are no current plans for that to change.