After beating cancer, Rockford rower ready to compete in Head of the Rock Regatta

The 32nd Head of the Rock Regatta is this Sunday, and one local rower says she is ready to conquer another race.

At age 48, Kateri Polen isn't slowing down. In fact, she's running - or rather rowing away, from old age.

"It's a lifetime sport," Polen says. "It's one of the best aerobic activities you can do."

An activities aimed at increasing her longevity, just as long as you set an early alarm to train.

Before the sun rises, you can find Polen on the Rock River, rowing in a quad.

"The old adage, 'many hands make lighter work,'" Polen says. "It gives you that camaraderie that you can't get anywhere else."

Polen rows, competes in triathlons, and runs marathons. She was just one block from the bombing at the Boston Marathon in 2013.

Then one year after that, she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

It is a day ingrained in her memory. "It was April 15, 2014. I was probably back in the water towards the end of May." Polen says. "Even though I wasn't at full speed, just coming down, having the support of the crew, getting out on the water, really helped."

Grateful for what rowing did in her recovery, she returns the favor now by teaching, both adults and younger rowers.

"I Get choked up watching my kids. I had a few kids that just graduated from college last year that I coached from seventh grade. They come back, we go for a row, it's like we fall right back into it. It's really fun."

It is a fun endeavor, and a liberating one for Polen.

"You can't really think about anything else," she says. "You have to focus on the rowing. You leave the problems, you leave the work, you leave everything else on the shore and just focus on rowing."

She is running, and rowing, away from old age. And if you come out Sunday, you will see Polen row another race at this Sunday's Head of the Rock Regatta.