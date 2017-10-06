Teacher of the week: Joanna Heffner- Playtown Pre-School

Joanna Heffner is a pre-school teacher at Playtown Pre-School Center in Rockford. The longtime teacher uses her energy to keep up with her energized 3 and 4 year olds.

"I love this age! I have not grown up myself," laughed Heffner.

It's her energy and passion for teaching that ignites the whole room of kids.

"I love what I do," said Heffner. "I love coming to work every day and doing what I do."

Her assistant, Lisa Valentine, agrees, "High energy level. Always bubbly. Always happy. She get's everybody going in the morning."

Her lessons focus on channeling her students energy and curiosity. "Learning by playing," said Heffner. "They don't even know they're learning when they're playing. It's just fun because... it's hands on and can learn and do at the same time."

For these students, it's their first experience at school. Mrs. Heffner's passion is buillding a good foundation for education now by learning ABC's and 123's and for the future.

"You're gonna learn life experiences," said Heffner. "You're gonna learn first steps."

Learning now to succeed later with some fun along the way.

Heffner said, "It's a fun job for me and for the children to learn and to grow."