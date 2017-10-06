Salvation Army 28th annual Koats for Kids

Winter in the Midwest can be brutal, especially when the wind chill is so low, you don't even want to be outside.

That's why the Salvation Army kicked off it's 28th annual Koats For Kids coat drive on Thursday.

The goal of the drive is to collect new or lightly used winter coats, for children who don't have one.

The Salvation Army has more than 35 collection barrels set up county wide for you to drop donations off at.

"Last year we were able to gather about just short of 1,000 coats. And we were able to distribute them either on the distribution day, or we have them at our Madison Street location." said Mark Martsolf, the Winnebago County Coordinator for The Salvation Army.

The Koats For Kids drive will run until October 20th.

You can find barrels to donate at any of these locations: Beef A Roos, Central Christian Church, Gray’s IGA Food Store, Gustafson’s Furniture and Mattress, K- Marts, Lowes Distribution Center, Nicholson Hardware, Pella Windows and Doors, Rockford Christian Elementary, Rockford Christian High School, Second Congregational /Presbyterian Church, Slumberland, Steiner Electric, Stockholm Inn, Woodman’s Foods and YMCA’s.