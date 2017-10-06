Hurricane Irma Brings Home Long-Lost Dog

Pete Mayher lost his yellow lab, Wizzer, five years ago on Fort Myers Beach.



"A lot of people figured he was dead, washed up, but there was a glimmer of hope that I'd see him again," Mayher said.



Over the years that glimmer faded, until three weeks ago, when Hurricane Irma ripped thru Southwest Florida.



"When animal services called me and she said we have Wizzer, I really couldn't even talk I was so choked up," Mayher said.



A good samaritan found the 14-year-old dog lying in a puddle on the beach, and brought him to Lee County Domestic Animal Services.