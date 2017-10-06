Veterans stories to be displayed in Springfield

Honoring those who have served our country, that's what Senator Dave Syverson is looking to do in Springfield.

Senator Syverson is asking any family members of veterans to share stories of those veterans, with the state.

The stories will be displayed in the capitol building in Springfield.

Syverson said "It's important to never forget the brave service of our veterans."

Anyone who wishes to submit a story can send a photo, a written story with 250 words or less, what branch the veteran served in and which time period they served.

You can email submissions to the email veteransday@sgop.ilga.gov by October 30th.