Rockford McDonald's robbed Friday morning

A McDonalds was robbed early this morning.

Police say it happened just after 2 o'clock Friday morning on the 3,000 Block of 11th Street.

Workers said that a man wearing a mask, entered armed with a gun and demanded money.

After getting the money, the suspect then left in a smaller SUV.

He is being described as a 5'5 tall black male, 18-25 years old and wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Rockford Police, as this investigation is ongoing