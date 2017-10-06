Rockford McDonald's robbed Friday morning

A McDonalds was robbed early this morning.
Police say it happened just after 2 o'clock Friday morning on the 3,000 Block of 11th Street.
Workers said that a man wearing a mask, entered armed with a gun and demanded money.
After getting the money, the suspect then left in a smaller SUV.
He is being described as a 5'5 tall black male, 18-25 years old and wearing dark clothing.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Rockford Police, as this investigation is ongoing
