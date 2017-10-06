Rockford McDonald's robbed Friday morning - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Rockford McDonald's robbed Friday morning

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

A McDonalds was robbed early this morning.

Police say it happened just after 2 o'clock Friday morning on the 3,000 Block of 11th Street. 

Workers said that a man wearing a mask, entered armed with a gun and demanded money. 

After getting the money, the suspect then left in a smaller SUV. 

He is being described as a 5'5 tall black male, 18-25 years old and wearing dark clothing. 

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Rockford Police, as this investigation is ongoing

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.