Man Charged with First Degree Murder in Rockford

Rockford Police have arrested a man for first degree murder.

The suspect is 41-year-old Jamie Spates.

The incident happened at the 300 block of Cole Avenue on Thursday.

Police were responding to a shots fired call and found a 27-year-old man on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Spates is being held on $2 million bond.

This investigation is ongoing.