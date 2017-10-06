Man Charged with First Degree Murder in Rockford - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Man Charged with First Degree Murder in Rockford

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Rockford Police have arrested a man for first degree murder.

The suspect is 41-year-old Jamie Spates. 

The incident happened at the 300 block of Cole Avenue on Thursday. 

Police were responding to a shots fired call and found a 27-year-old man on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds. 

The victim was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. 

Spates is being held on $2 million bond. 

This investigation is ongoing. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.