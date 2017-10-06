Man Charged with First Degree Murder in Rockford

Rockford Police have arrested a man for first degree murder.
The suspect is 41-year-old Jamie Spates.
The incident happened at the 300 block of Cole Avenue on Thursday.
Police were responding to a shots fired call and found a 27-year-old man on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
Spates is being held on $2 million bond.
This investigation is ongoing.
