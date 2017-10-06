Locktober Fest set to kick off this weekend

Rockford park district is hosting it's annual pumpkin fest and it starts this weekend at Lockwood park.

The festival runs from 11 AM to 4 PM on Saturdays and Noon to 4 PM on Sundays. The festival will run on Columbus day going from 10 AM to 4 PM.

Admission to the festival is free to the public but there are some activities that cost some money.

Free Activities

Coloring Table

Decorated Animal Barn

Gingerbread Lane

Golfzilla

Guess the Candy

Pumpkin Carving Demonstration (Oct 14 & 28 only)

Native American Village

Scavenger Hunt

Wagon Shuttle Rides to Pumpkin Paradise

Paid Activities

Build Your Own Scarecrow

Carnival Rides

Children's Farm Animal Feed

Corn Maze

Haunted Corn Crib

Inflatables

Pick Your Own Pumpkin

Pony Ring

Pumpkin Bowling

Pumpkin Island

Pumpkin Painting

Pumpkin Toss

S’mores by the Bonfire

Trail Rides

Wagon Ride: “I Spy: On the Farm”

Locktober Fest will run from this Saturday October 7th to Sunday October 29th.