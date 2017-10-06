Locktober Fest set to kick off this weekend

Rockford park district is hosting it's annual pumpkin fest and it starts this weekend at Lockwood park.
The festival runs from 11 AM to 4 PM on Saturdays and Noon to 4 PM on Sundays. The festival will run on Columbus day going from 10 AM to 4 PM.
Admission to the festival is free to the public but there are some activities that cost some money.
Free Activities
Paid Activities
Locktober Fest will run from this Saturday October 7th to Sunday October 29th.
