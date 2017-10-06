Locktober Fest set to kick off this weekend - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Locktober Fest set to kick off this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Rockford park district is hosting it's annual pumpkin fest and it starts this weekend at Lockwood park.

The festival runs from 11 AM to 4 PM on Saturdays and Noon to 4 PM on Sundays. The festival will run on Columbus day going from 10 AM to 4 PM.

Admission to the festival is free to the public but there are some activities that cost some money.

Free Activities

  • Coloring Table
  • Decorated Animal Barn
  • Gingerbread Lane
  • Golfzilla
  • Guess the Candy
  • Pumpkin Carving Demonstration (Oct 14 & 28 only)
  • Native American Village
  • Scavenger Hunt
  • Wagon Shuttle Rides to Pumpkin Paradise

Paid Activities

  • Build Your Own Scarecrow
  • Carnival Rides
  • Children's Farm Animal Feed
  • Corn Maze
  • Haunted Corn Crib
  • Inflatables
  • Pick Your Own Pumpkin
  • Pony Ring
  • Pumpkin Bowling
  • Pumpkin Island
  • Pumpkin Painting
  • Pumpkin Toss
  • S’mores by the Bonfire
  • Trail Rides
  • Wagon Ride: “I Spy: On the Farm”

Locktober Fest will run from this Saturday October 7th to Sunday October 29th.

