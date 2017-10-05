Red Ribbon Week celebration this weekend in Rockford

This weekend marks the end of Red Ribbon Week, and there's a big celebration on Saturday at Boylan High School for the final day.

The program focuses on helping to keep kids away from drugs. It also promotes a health lifestyle. That's why when it ends this weekend, it finished with a wellness fair. The fair runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday. It is open to the public. Miss Illinois, Abby Foster, and Miss Wisconsin, McKenna Collins, will be at the fair to talk about academic and social skills needed to succeed in the real world.