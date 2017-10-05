Swedes uses crane to hoist in large medical equipment

Imagine needing to move something so large into a building you need a crane to do it.

That's what SwedishAmerican Hospital used Thursday. It was quite the undertaking getting the hyperbaric chamber inside the Camelot Center on East State Street.

Not only did a crane have to hoist it up, the hospital had to remove a portion of the wall so it could fit it through.

Hyperbaric chambers help treat patients with pure oxygen in a pressurized tube.