Swedes uses crane to hoist in large medical equipment

Imagine needing to move something so large into a building you need a crane to do it.
That's what SwedishAmerican Hospital used Thursday. It was quite the undertaking getting the hyperbaric chamber inside the Camelot Center on East State Street.
Not only did a crane have to hoist it up, the hospital had to remove a portion of the wall so it could fit it through.
Hyperbaric chambers help treat patients with pure oxygen in a pressurized tube.
