Rain helping with very dry conditions locally

The arrival of rainfall in the Stateline is a good first step toward eliminating the very dry conditions locally. Since August 1st, rainfall is a whopping five inches below average. This had lead to drought conditions setting in around Boone and McHenry counties.

Drought occurs when a period of dry weather lasts long enough to cause serious water imbalances. Drought conditions can lead to crop damage, water shortages, and groundwater drying up. These conditions can be reversible with enough rainfall, but the longer they go on, the more rain and water needed to eliminate these conditions.

If the Stateline were to get out of drought conditions in spots, a lot more rain than a typical October would be needed. From August 3rd to October 3rd, Rockford ended up nearly five inches of rain below average. We would need to see that amount of rain plus a typical October's amount of rainfall (October averages 2.67" of rain), putting the area at needing over 7" of rain to make up for the very dry conditions. For reference, 7" of rainfall or more would be in the top 5 for wettest Octobers.

Currently, the outlook for October doesn't bode well for that much rainfall. If anything, rainfall should stay at or a little below average over the next few weeks, so the drought conditions look to stay in place for a while.