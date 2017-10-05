Rockford Police to add 30 tasers its arsenal

On Monday, Rockford City Council gave the Rockford Police Department the green light to purchase 30 new tasers. This will bring the department's total number of tasers up from 55 to 85.

Tasers, less lethal shotguns, expandable batons, and pepper spray are all options Rockford officers are trained in using in addition to the gun they carry. As with any use of force, Rockford Police investigator and trainer Chris Aldrich says it's a last resort.

"We're always going to make every attempt to de-escalate the situation," says Aldrich.

But Aldrich says if the person the officer is talking to becomes combative and tries to fight them, that's when the situation becomes dangerous for everyone.

"The person that may get struck with a less lethal option, it actually lowers the injury potential to them over an actual physical altercation that could go on for several minutes and incur broken bones or chipped teeth or things of that nature."

Another situation where Aldrich says these options are a safe resource for officers is when a person barricades themselves in a residence. Threatening to hurt themselves or others.

"We don't want our officers walking right up in conversation distance with that person with a knife because disturbed people can become easily violent. Now comes the situation where that person is moving around and they become a threat to others or they start hurting themselves, the less lethal shotgun or taser might be a mitigator to stop that from happening."

Aldrich says officers are retrained on these scenarios and different force options every year. Both in the classroom and in the simulator.

"We talk about proper deployment, deployment tactics we talk about case law, department policy, state law. We do scenario based training so the officer can readily identify what the appropriate use of force is based on what they're facing."