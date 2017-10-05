Rockford Police: 4 teens arrested after stealing car

Stealing someone's car, then running from police... that's what got 4 teenagers in serious trouble Thursday morning in Rockford.

Officers got a report of a stolen car just before 9 a.m. on 14th street. Investigators found the car in an alley.



They say four teens got out and ran.



Officers chased them down and arrested all four.



The youngest 14 years old. The others 15, 16 & 17.



Some of them were charged with stealing the car, some also hit with weapons violations because officers found a shotgun in the car.