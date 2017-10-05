More dollars coming to domestic violence programs across the state

Domestic violence -- it's a crime and heartbreak several agencies and lawmakers want to end.

"Stop and think about the 5 year old that's been up all night because of the fighting going on in the house,” Karen Gill, the vice president of operations at Remedies Renewing Lives says. “Do you think he absorbs his kindergarten lesson the next day?"

After years without funding from the state due to the recent budget crisis, places like Remedies Renewing Lives are getting a bit of help.

"This is something I've tirelessly worked on. Many people who know my story know That i am a survivor," Rep. Litesa Wallace, D-Rockford, says.

That's why Wallace says she made it her mission to make sure those programs get the funding they need.

She says $18.6 million dollars will make it's way to those services during this fiscal year. It’s $400,000 more than originally expected.

"They should be seeing those dollars and hopefully provide those services that everyone needs."



It's a move that is appreciated by the other side of the aisle.

"It's a smart thing to do both from a compassionate standpoint -- it makes sense because we need to help these families and by helping these families we're getting them back down a successful path," Sen. Dave Syverson, R-Rockford, says.

The extra funding is a tool Remedies Renewing Lives says it welcomes.

That's because leaders say those dollars help buy supplies and fund trained staff.

"It's a worker's market out there. they could easily go to private industry and make more money," Gill says.

Wallace says it's unclear right now exactly how much more money will be coming into Rockford. Remedies Renewing Lives says it typically gets roughly half a million dollars from the state.