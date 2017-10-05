Red Ribbon week helping promote a healthy lifestyle in the community

Red Ribbon week is wrapping up this weekend and it ends with a Wellness Fair at Boylan High School

The program focuses on helping to keep kids away from drugs and promotes healthy lifestyles in our community.

Miss Illinois, Abby Foster and Miss Wisconsin, Mckenna Collins will also be attending the fair to talk to kids about the academic, social and emotional skills to succeed in a workplace.

"If you can get a young person to live a healthy lifestyle reject drugs and alcohol you have put that child that students on a course to be successful in life" Said Winnebago County States Attorney, Joe Bruscato.

