GOP leaders, NRA say 'bump stock' ban should be considered

The National Rifle Association and Republican lawmakers on Thursday endorsed tighter restrictions on devices called bump stocks that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire like automatic ones.

Investigators say 12 of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock's rifles were outfitted with the device.

The NRA says it is time to reconsider whether bump stocks should be legal in the first place, while in the same statement calling for an expansion of right to carry laws.

"Banning guns from law-abiding Americans based on the criminal act of a madman will do nothing to prevent future attacks," the NRA said in a statement.

Presidential spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Thursday that the White House is "certainly open to having that conversation" on bump stocks.

Top GOP lawmakers also say they are open to considering a ban on the device, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, who said in an interview with MSNBC that aired Thursday it's "clearly something we need to look into."

Two Stateline gun shops told 13 News they do carry bump stocks in their stores. Several other shops say they don't carry bump stocks because their customers have not asked for them.

