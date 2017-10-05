Police on scene of shooting on Cole Avenue in Rockford

The Rockford Police Department is investigating a murder this afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m., officers were called to the 300 block of Cole Avenue and Ogilby for a shots fired call.

When police got there, they say they found a 27-year-old man on the ground.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police are also asking for help of anybody in the public who might've seen something to contact them. They also want to speak with witnesses who left the scene.

You're asked to call 779-500-6551, the Rockford Police Department's Detectives Bureau, if you have that information.