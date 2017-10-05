Iowa mom's Facebook post helps reunite child with lost stuffed animal

As any parent will tell you, their child's stuffed animal can quickly become their closest companion.

Iowa mother Katie Hoeppner knew this to be true for both of her children. That is why when she made the discovery of a stuffed animal left behind in an I-80 rest stop bathroom, she knew she had to reunite it with its owner.

"I just want to get him home, whoever he belongs to," said Hoeppner. "There's some kid out there missing his stuffed animal and so I just want him to be reunited."

Hoeppner took to Facebook looking for the owner, thinking it would be a long shot. She posted about the stuffed animal that was left behind, and included a picture. In just hours, the post had been shared tens of thousands of times and garnered national attention.

"People have posted in Facebook that it was shared in South Africa, and England, and Rio, and I'm like 'this is big,'" said Hoeppner.

The stuffed animal has a little wear and tear, but is still holding up. Hoeppner says her daughter still carries around her stuffed animal, so she knows just how important this is for the child who lost it.

Hoeppner and her two kids decided to name the toy "George," and document their adventure with him in the meantime.

Then, late Wednesday night, a teacher reached out to Hoeppner saying the stuffed animal belonged to one of her students. Later, the family reached out to Hoeppner.

Hoeppner had received multiple messages from people claiming the stuffed animal, but none of their stories seemed to match up. That wasn't the case for this family from Huxley, Iowa who told her "George" actually belonged to their 4-year-old child. They told her about stitches the stuffed animal had on its neck that she had missed completely, until they told her to look for them.

Hoeppner says she's giving "George" a bath before mailing him home.