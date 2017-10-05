Former deputy wanted on warrant arrested in LaSalle County

EARLVILLE, Ill. (AP) - Authorities in north central Illinois say they've captured a former LaSalle County sheriff's deputy wanted for contacting the mother of the teenage girl he's accused of holding against her will.

LaSalle County Sheriff Tom Templeton tells WLS-TV in Chicago that 46-year-old Lowell Maxwell Ambler of Mendota was "peacefully taken into custody" Thursday morning. Ambler was in a friend's house in Earlville. He walked out of the house and surrendered. Templeton says the friend wasn't harmed. Earlville is about 70 miles west of Chicago.

Authorities previously said they believed Ambler may be armed with a semi-automatic weapon and they considered him dangerous.

Ambler was arrested Sept. 15 and charged with home invasion and aggravated kidnapping. He was freed on $250,000 bond. A warrant was issued for his arrest after he contacted the girl's mother Sunday.

