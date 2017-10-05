Las Vegas gunman rented room overlooking Chicago music festival featuring Chance the Rapper

The gunman who opened fire on concertgoers at an outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas apparently rented a condo one week earlier overlooking a different festival featuring Chicago hip hop star Chance the Rapper.

The weekend before the shooting that became the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, Stephen Paddock rented a high-rise condo in a building that overlooked the Life is Beautiful alternative music festival, said Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo, who offered no other details about what led Paddock there.

The event featured performances by Chance the Rapper, Muse, Lorde and Blink-182.