Rockford's EIGERlab hosts Fast Pitch competition

Three minutes...

That's how much time entrepreneurs had to pitch their ideas to judges at the Fastpitch competition Wednesday night.

It's the 11th one hosted by NIU's EIGERlab in Rockford. 30 entrepreneurs presented their inventions. either products or services. The winner gets a $5,000 prize.

This year's winner is Trevor Gibbs. He invented a stand that holds supplies for an anesthesiologist. Now he'll get to work with the EIGERlab on getting his product out there.

"We market for the people long after the competition is over, anytime they have a home run we're happy to share that in our newsletter and through our social media," said EIGERlab Marketing & Events Coordinator Sherry Pritz Enderle

Even if the others didn't come out on top, organizers say by pitching their ideas to a crowd, many still get advice, business partners even investors out of participating.

