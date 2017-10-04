Kelly picks Leggero as running mate

A familiar face in Rockford has been added to the ballot for the Lieutenant Governor's office.

William Kelly named his running mate yesterday and he picked former mayoral candidate Brian Leggero. Kelly is challenging governor Bruce Rauner in the 2018 primary for governor.

The duo held a press conference today at Stockholm to formally announce the news.

"I'm deeply humbled and honored that i would be chosen to be a candidate for the position of lieutenant governor. I care deeply about Illinois and Rockford and Winnebago county, all of Illinois. I was born and raised here."

Said Leggero.

Leggero lost this year's mayoral election to democrat tom McNamara.