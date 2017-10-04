Girls golfers punch tickets to Sectionals

Several girls golfers from the Rockford area keep their dreams of a state title alive with strong efforts in Regional tournaments.

2-A Freeport Regional

The Rockford Co-op dominated the team portion of the tournament, taking home the title by 53 strokes over Boylan. Madasyn Pettersen shot a 74, Katelyn Sayyalinh a 75 and Kristen Sayyalinh a 77 to lead the way. Freeport's Maxine Nesemeier won Medalist honors with a 72. Other Sectional qualifiers from the area include Hononegah's Emily Schultz and Hope Markley, and Belvidere Co-op's Morgan McNulty.

1-A Oregon Regional

Stillman Valley got strong performances across the board on its way to a 22-stroke victory for the team Regional championship. Rochelle freshman Megan Thiravong won Medalist honors with an 86. Other Sectional qualifiers from the area include Dixon's Olivia Rick and Nina Baratta, and Byron's Regan Larson. Indian Creek's Jillian Headley also advances.

1-A Elgin Regional

Rockford Lutheran cruised to a Regional championship by 70 strokes over second place Johnsburg. Natalie Hooper took home Medalist honors with a 78, while Caitlin Schoepfer carded an 80. Finley Rock scored an 83, while Brighton Young tallied an 86 to round out the scoring. Christian Life's Sydney Peterson and Winnebago's Alyssa Thompson both advanced to Sectionals.