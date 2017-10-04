Police: DCFS worker reportedly in coma after attacked going on w - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Police: DCFS worker reportedly in coma after attacked going on welfare check

Posted:
CARROLL COUNTY (WREX) -

A Department of Children and Family Services investigator is assaulted trying to take protective custody of a child.

Police say 29-year-old Andrew Sucher struck the 59-year-old woman repeatedly in the head on Friday at a home near Sterling.  

She was there to get a 2-year-old out of the home.  

The Chicago Tribune reports the woman suffered brain injuries and is in a coma at a Rockford hospital.  

Sucher was arrested in Dixon and is being held in the Carroll County Jail on aggravated battery charges.  

He's being held on $200,000 dollars bond, but also faces charges and a higher bond amount in Whiteside County.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.