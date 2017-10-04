Police: DCFS worker reportedly in coma after attacked going on welfare check

A Department of Children and Family Services investigator is assaulted trying to take protective custody of a child.

Police say 29-year-old Andrew Sucher struck the 59-year-old woman repeatedly in the head on Friday at a home near Sterling.



She was there to get a 2-year-old out of the home.



The Chicago Tribune reports the woman suffered brain injuries and is in a coma at a Rockford hospital.



Sucher was arrested in Dixon and is being held in the Carroll County Jail on aggravated battery charges.



He's being held on $200,000 dollars bond, but also faces charges and a higher bond amount in Whiteside County.