Rockford residents come out for Coffee with a Cop

Rockford police officers and community members came together to enjoy a cup of coffee.

It was Coffee with a Cop day. Across the area, from McDonald's to Mary's Market, police sat down with residents and just talked. People were free to discuss anything from issues they have about crime in the area, to every day chit chat.

"Whenever I get an opportunity to get out and interact with the residents, I try and make that a priority. Because I recognize our community members are our most valuable asset. You know the relationships we have with them, I just value beyond belief," said Carla Redd, Asst. Deputy Chief.

The U.S. Department of Justice supports Coffee with a Cop day nationwide to help build positive relationships between civilians and police officers.