List of tips for cybersecurity awareness month - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

List of tips for cybersecurity awareness month

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

In the wake of the Equifax data breach and cybersecurity awareness month, financial institutions and technology experts are reminding customers of how to keep their information safe. 

While experts say there's no way to 100 percent secure your data from being stolen or hacked, there are some best practices you can follow. 

Here's a list of top tips: 

  • Keep you computer operating systems and applications up to date
  • Change your password every 6 to 9 months
  • Install firewalls and malware to protect against viruses
  • Invest in a credit monitoring system 
  • Do not open any suspicious emails from senders you do not recognize
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.