A look at the impact of the Equifax breach

"What happened at Equifax is going to hurt us for a very long time," said CEO and President of Rockford Bell Credit Union John Hansen.

It's a breach, financial experts are calling even more dangerous than credit card theft.

"They have your social security card, your address, your date of birth, they've got everything on you."

Information that Hansen says could be used against tens of millions of Americans, including people here in our area. Anytime, anywhere.

"With this we don't know who they are going to hit, we don't know who they are going to take control over they could open up an account in your name. They could do a lot of things in your name," said Hansen.

Now, the big question facing millions of Americans is how you, as a consumer, can stay safe?

"You have to make sure that if there's an issue with your credit card, your email, with a computer, whatever it is, you are aware of it," said President of Innovatech IT Solutions Miguel Granados.

But cyber security experts say even that might not be enough.

With information already at risk, banks and credit unions say the burden falls on them to try and protect customers.

"You're looking at something that could stay dormant for five or ten years and we're just starting to gather our thoughts on what this is going to mean," said Hansen.

That means banks and credit unions like Rockford Bell need to come up with new ways to make sure if you're opening an account or a credit card that person is actually you. How they're going to do that though is still up in the air.