Michigan mom gets seven days in jail for not vaccinating her son

A mother in Michigan has been sentenced to jail time for not vaccinating her son after she had agreed to do so in court.

Rebecca Bredow has been ordered to serve seven-days in jail.

Her ex-husband wanted their nine-year old son vaccinated, but she says vaccinations go against her beliefs. But Bredow did agree to the immunizations and then did not follow through.

She is the child's primary caregiver, but the judge told her the boy's father "gets a say."

Judge Karen McDonald told Bredow she violated the agreement to have the boy vaccinated, and sentenced her to the seven-day jail term for contempt of court.