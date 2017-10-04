Rockford man exonerated of murder after spending 23 years in prison

John Horton sat in prison for 23 years for a murder he says he did not commit.

The Rockford man appealed his conviction and last fall won. Wednesday, state appellate prosecutors dismissed murder charges against him.

Horton was originally sentenced to life in prison for the 1993 murder of a security guard at a Rockford McDonald's. He was just 17-years-old at the time.

According to his attorney, Horton falsely confessed to the crime after hours of police interrogation because he feared for his safety.

But since that time, Horton's cousin, Clifton English, confessed to the murder.

English is in prison for other crimes.

Horton celebrated his freedom today with friends and family, while also reflecting on his time behind bars.

"I mean, as a kid you're angry, you're upset," Horton says. "But as an adult, you just try to find purpose in it. Why me and what am I supposed to do? And so you lose the anger and just try to find purpose."

Horton was released back in February because of the work of the Exoneration Project, a group of University of Chicago Law School students who investigate and petition courts to reverse wrongful convictions.

