Blackhawks trade IceHogs' Baun

The Chicago Blackhawks announced today that they have acquired forward Andreas Martinsen from Montreal in exchange for forward Kyle Baun. Martinsen will report to Rockford of the American Hockey League.

Martinsen, 27, played 64 games in the NHL last season scoring three goals and tallying four assists—55 of those games were with Colorado while nine of them were with Montreal. Over his NHL career, Martinsen has skated in 119 games and recorded 18 points (7G, 11A). His NHL debut came on November 10, 2015 and with that he became the eighth Norwegian to play in the NHL. He has two games of Stanley Cup Playoff experience, both coming with Montreal in 2017.

A native of Bareum, Norway, he was undrafted and spent three seasons playing professionally in Germany with Dusseldorfer EG in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga prior to signing as a free agent by Colorado on May 15, 2015.

Baun, 25, played five NHL games with the Blackhawks over the last two seasons. He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Blackhawks on March 26, 2015.