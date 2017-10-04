Police: Wis. man sprayed pepper spray into home with children inside

A Wisconsin man has been arrested for allegedly spraying a can of bear repellent pepper spray into a neighbor's home while two young children were inside.

Eau Claire (Wis.) Police say officers were called to a mobile home park on Western Avenue Sunday.

When police arrived they say they found Christopher McMillan being held to the ground by another man. The man told police McMillan came to their window and sprayed an entire can of pepper spray inside.

A 3-week-old and an 18-month-old were both inside the home at the time.

Police said one of the children was having difficulty breathing. Their mother told police they had some issues with McMillan the night before because he was playing music too loudly.

McMillan is charged with two counts of felony child abuse and four misdemeanors.