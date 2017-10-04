Mongan to face felony charges in deadly Ogle County boat crash

An Ogle County man accused killing a woman while driving his boat drunk on the Rock River last year is now facing multiple felony charges.

In court Wednesday it was announced that Marc Mongan has been charged with felony aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and three counts of reckless conduct.

Mongan was arrested last summer after he allegedly crashed his boat into another boat that 31-year-old Megan Wells was riding in. She was thrown into the Rock River near Oregon and died from her injuries.

The case went before the grand jury last December, but felony charges were not issued.

Then last month, a special prosecutor was named to the case.

Mongan is due back in court October 18 for a preliminary hearing.

This report will be updated

