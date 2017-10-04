Police in southwest suburbs search for wanted fugitive

A wanted fugitive who was the subject of an hours-long manhunt Tuesday in Plainfield is believed to have carjacked someone early Wednesday morning and is still on the loose.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office say Lowell "Max" Ambler, 46, is suspected of removing a driver from his vehicle at gunpoint in Plainfield and stealing it.

Police have been searching for Ambler since Monday night. He is wanted for violation of bail bond stemming from two previous charges of home invasion and aggravated kidnapping. Those charges are out of Lee and LaSalle counties.

Authorities say Ambler stole a vehicle from rural Mendota Monday night, which was later found in Plainfield.

Police are now searching the area for the vehicle, described as a maroon Hyundai Sante Fe with Illinois plate S785884.

Ambler may be armed with a semi-automatic handgun and should be considered dangerous, according to police.