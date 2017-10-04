RPS students check out different career paths at Academy Expo

Students from Rockford Public Schools are getting a first hand look at different career paths available to them here in the Stateline Wednesday.

Hundreds of students are attending the Academy Expo event at Mercyhealth Sportscore 2 in Loves Park all day Wednesday.

The Academy Expo was designed by Alignment Rockford to serve as the introductory experience to the academy structure for RPS freshmen. The event assists students in making an informed academy selection prior to their sophomore year. It is also an opportunity for other school districts in attendance to explore career opportunities.

13 WREX anchors Kristin Crowley and Nicole Stein are at the expo to show students what a career in journalism is all about.

Launched in 2012, the Academy Expo is an opportunity for 9th grade students to experience career-related, hands-on demonstrations in a broad variety of careers. The Expo will engage students in a variety of career experiences and allow them to explore approximately 200 regional career opportunities demonstrated by approximately 500 Industry Experts. The event will help to forge a relevant link between curriculum and careers.