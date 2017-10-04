Kicking off a wetter pattern in the Stateline

Mild temperatures, moist air, and scattered showers started things off this Wednesday morning. Off and on showers are possible until midday, but will not add up to much. These showers are light and don't linger in one spot for very long, but it is the start of what will be a wetter end to the work week. And we could really use it!

It's been almost two weeks since Rockford has seen a tenth of an inch of rain recorded. September was exceptionally dry, adding on to the dry August we had as well. For Rockford, rain totals are down four and a half inches from average. While the next few days won't quite bring us all the way back to normal, it will be a welcome change for thirsty lawns.

Rain activity will start up again Thursday evening as scattered showers and continue through the night. The best chance for more widespread rain comes through on Friday. A few rumbles of thunder are possible as well, but primarily we are looking at light to moderate rain for much of the day on Friday. A few lingering showers are possible into Saturday morning, before sunshine and drier conditions return for the second half of the weekend.

Keep that rain gear handy for the next few days!

-Meteorologist Viki Knapp