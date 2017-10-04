Internationally recognized author heading to Rockford

Does courteous behavior in the workplace have an impact on overall production?

That's the message from internationally recognized author, Lew Bayer, and she'll be in Rockford next week to share more.

Her talk , the Business Case for Civility, will be held next Tuesday at Regents Hall on the campus of Rockford University.

Bayer, who also leads the company called Civility Experts, says she'll share how to help resolve conflicts in the workplace, among other topics.

If you would like to attend, the cost is $20.00 per person and you can register here: http://web.rockfordchamber.com/events/Choose-Civility-1989/details