Rockford building hit by gunfire

A commercial building was struck by gunfire late Tuesday night.

Police responded to the 2800 Glenwood Avenue next to the YMCA Children's Learning Center for a shots fired call. Once on scene officers found a commercial building had been struck once. No one was injured and nothing else was hit by bullets in that area.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or Crimestoppers at 815-963-7867.