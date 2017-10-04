Local record and CD shops see increased demand for Tom Petty's work

Sales for CDs and vinyl records of Tom Petty have gone up since his passing last night..

The music legend was discovered unconscious in full cardiac arrest in his home in California. Petty's relatives chose to take him off life support. He passed away late last night.

Local record and CD shops say there has been a huge demand for his albums.

"Yeah and you know it's something that we always have people looking for and asking him. He's always been a hot seller but yeah just starting yesterday we were getting phone calls and people coming in and you know we're already running very low on some of our inventory of Tom Petty's albums."

Said Skylar Davis, the owner of Culture Shock.

Petty was inducted into the rock n roll hall of fame with the Heartbreakers in 2001.